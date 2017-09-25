French lorry drivers have organised blockades on roads and near fuel depots across the country in protest at President Emmanuel Macron’s changes to labour laws.
Two major unions, CGT and FO, have called for a nationwide protest on Monday.
Protesters fear the new rules Mr Macron formally signed last week will lead to a deterioration in working conditions and ease the firing of workers.
Loading article content
Members of trucker trade unions block access to a refinery (Claude Paris/AP)
Government spokesman Christophe Castaner called on French drivers not to rush to petrol stations, to avoid fuel shortages.
The government has started unblocking roads through police intervention in order to allow access to fuel depots.
Mr Macron said labour reforms are essential to revive the French and European economies.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.