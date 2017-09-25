The daughter of hostage David Haines is planning to set up a trauma counselling centre for teenagers and children in her father’s memory.
Bethany Haines, of Perth revealed the plan and said she wanted to follow in the caring footsteps of her aid worker father, who was savagely murdered by Jihadi John.
The 20-year-old has taken up an Access to Humanities course at Perth College and said her own experience of tragedy and horror was fuelling her ambition.
She said: “I want to do trauma counselling. That was my dad’s dream. He said when he was being held captive that he wanted to open a stress centre.
“Hopefully I can carry on that dream and make it a reality. I felt personally that I wasn’t being told enough or being given the right kind of support at times.”
