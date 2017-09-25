A EUROMILLIONS winner has unwittingly lost out on the huge prize.
Lottery operators Camelot say the lucky ticket was bought in Dundee city centre for the EuroMillions Mega Week draw on March 28.
In addition to £1m, the ticket holder also scooped a luxury safari, but as yet they have not come forward to claim it after more than 180 days.
The ticket-holder had until midnight on 24 September 2017 to claim the prize.
Now organisers have distributed the cash to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.
Since 1994, £37 billion has been raised by National Lottery players, which has been awarded to National Lottery-funded projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this amazing prize. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.
“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”
