It is a Grade B Listed home with views of the Isle of Arran that needs tonnes of TLC - but it can be had for the price of a pint of milk.

Just £1 is the starting price for a once luxurious red sandstone villa in the centre of Kilmarnock that's withing walking distance of the East Ayrshire town's rail station and amenties.

The former family home, surgery and dispensary of a vet in Kilmarnock, is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland for the incredibly low price on Thursday 5 October 2017.

