It is a Grade B Listed home with views of the Isle of Arran that needs tonnes of TLC - but it can be had for the price of a pint of milk.
Just £1 is the starting price for a once luxurious red sandstone villa in the centre of Kilmarnock that's withing walking distance of the East Ayrshire town's rail station and amenties.
The former family home, surgery and dispensary of a vet in Kilmarnock, is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland for the incredibly low price on Thursday 5 October 2017.
If it sounds a steal, that's because it probably is.
Getting the keys may be one thing for the lucky bidder, but actually getting in through the front door could be another.
For the property has been badly vandalised and of valuable architectural artefacts, leaving virtually a shell, in what used to be a prosperous part of the town.
It is too unsafe to enter, but is thought to have about six bedrooms.
It has been systematically vandalised over the last few years.
The gothic Victorian style Grade B listed semi has three floors, the former dispensary complete with shelves and a servants’ staircase.
Each room in the servants’ quarters had its own sink and on a good day there are views of the Isle of Aran from the rooms at the front of the house.
Director of Operations at Auction House Scotland, Gillian Cochrane said, “This is a very solid well built sandstone house with a large garden and garage making it an ideal property for an investor or developer.
"At the moment it’s in a sad state with blocked gutters, broken windows and damaged staircases and rooms, but it’s estimated that once the property is restored to its former glory it could be worth about £250,000."
The auction takes place in Glasgow.
