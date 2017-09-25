PHONE scammers have been targeting residents of the Orkney islands.

Police say one islander has lost thousands of pounds after being caught up in the 'vishing' crime.

It is where people phone someone claiming to be from their bank or a security agency, and dupe them into giving over personal account information and passwords by pretending their accout has been compromised.

The victim is then persuaded to transfer sums into the fraudster's account.

Enquiries are going into this incident and officers wish to make others aware to try and make sure that others don't fall victim to these ruthless fraudsters.

Inspector Keith Bendall said: "Scams such as this have a devastating impact on the victims and unfortuanely this shows that no area is immune to criminal activity of this nature.

"Fraudsters can appear very convincing and will take steps to make sure their approach appears as plausible as possible.

"It is important to be always be on guard if anyone contacts you by phone claiming to be from your bank, or indeed any other business or agency, requesting money to be transferred ""Always double check numbers you're given to call back on or call through the main customer care number for the organisation and ask to be put through. If you decide to ring back and verify the call it is advisable to do so on a different phone line like another landline or your mobile “I cannot emphasise enough, if you have the slightest doubt, attend your bank in person. Do not provide your details over the telephone or the computer.”