PHONE scammers have been targeting residents of the Orkney islands.
Police say one islander has lost thousands of pounds after being caught up in the 'vishing' crime.
It is where people phone someone claiming to be from their bank or a security agency, and dupe them into giving over personal account information and passwords by pretending their accout has been compromised.
Loading article content
The victim is then persuaded to transfer sums into the fraudster's account.
Enquiries are going into this incident and officers wish to make others aware to try and make sure that others don't fall victim to these ruthless fraudsters.
Inspector Keith Bendall said: "Scams such as this have a devastating impact on the victims and unfortuanely this shows that no area is immune to criminal activity of this nature.
"Fraudsters can appear very convincing and will take steps to make sure their approach appears as plausible as possible.
"It is important to be always be on guard if anyone contacts you by phone claiming to be from your bank, or indeed any other business or agency, requesting money to be transferred ""Always double check numbers you're given to call back on or call through the main customer care number for the organisation and ask to be put through. If you decide to ring back and verify the call it is advisable to do so on a different phone line like another landline or your mobile “I cannot emphasise enough, if you have the slightest doubt, attend your bank in person. Do not provide your details over the telephone or the computer.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.