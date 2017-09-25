A "DISASTER was narrowly avoided" after a train hit deliberately damaged power lines.

British Transport Police (BTP) are hunting those responsible for the damage on a line near Netherhouse Road in Glasgow and said it is "incredible" that no one was killed or seriously injured.

The overhead power lines between Easterhouse and Coatbridge are thought to have been damaged to someone throwing objects from a bridge.

A ScotRail train caught the lines as it was travelling at around 5.50pm on Saturday causing significant damage to the train and surrounding infrastructure.

Passengers were evacuated to another train and extensive repairs were needed before the line could reopen hours later.

BTP officers are now appealing for information on the damaged power lines.

Detective Constable Victoria Graham said: "This train was travelling at high speed and it is incredible that no-one was killed or seriously injured.

"A disaster was narrowly avoided and we are now actively tracing those responsible.

"The train was extensively damaged by someone's dangerous and reckless actions. Quite frankly, whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves. They put the public in danger as well as caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"This would have come as quite a shock to those passengers who were on board the section, some of which were young children.

"It is absolutely imperative that we trace those responsible and I would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously then please contact us."