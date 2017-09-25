DENNIS Skinner, aka the Beast of Bolsover, earned a standing ovation from an enthused conference hall after the veteran left-winger gave a rousing speech, insisting Labour would fund its public programmes just like the private sector did - by borrowing the money.

Given a prime spot on the main stage just before Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, the 85-year-old insisted when Tesco expanded it did not take the money out of its own safe but went to “someone else's safe and borrowed the money".

Gesticulating throughout his speech, the Derbyshire MP said Labour's manifesto was the best since 1945. In a tub-thumping performance worthy of John Prescott, Mr Skinner bellowed: "Vote Labour. I can't wait for it!"

Clenching his fist, he added to applause: “All power to your elbow!”