A SCOT accused of conning a film company out of £120,000 on the promise of exclusive access to Hillary Clinton during her US presidential campaign is being hunted.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Leuser after she failed to appear at Inner London Crown Court for trial yesterday.
The court was told Ms Leuser had been taken ill on a sleeper train from Aberdeen and was hospitalised, but police said she was lying.
Loading article content
Leuser is accused of trying to get an all expenses paid trip to New York to help filmmakers interview Mrs Clinton in April 2015 when she announced she was running for the White House.
She is also said to have taken four payments of £30,000 from a production company on the proviso they would get access to the former Democrat senator on the campaign trail.
The 55-year-old, from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, is accused of conspiring to commit fraud by negotiating and signing a contract with Alison Birley, who runs production companies.
She stated she knew Mrs Clinton and members of her campaign team and could gain full behind the scenes access to her presidential campaign for the purpose of filming.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.