TIME is running out to enter this year’s Heraldfashion.co.uk Awards as the deadline looms.

The top online fashion businesses for Scotland will be rewarded at a gala awards ceremony at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday November 5, but hopefuls must get their entries in by Friday October 6.

Now entering its fourth year, it is held in association with Bridge 2 Business, Of One Mind and Walker Slater.

The judges are looking for only the best in each of the 12 categories, highlighting success stories in social media, e-commerce, mobile and education.

Businesses are being asked to put forward their online fashion campaigns, the only requirement being that success - inventive, financial or in terms of online popularity - is demonstrated to the judges.

Brian McEwan, Bridge 2 Business programme manager, said: “These awards have helped to raise the profile of some of the best up and coming fashion professionals in Scotland.

“Applicants are up against some of the UK’s top talent and these awards are a great way to enhance their understanding of the sector.”, refine exactly what image and offering these businesses want to communicate, and whether they win or not, use that experience to really push on with their ideas.”

Paul Walker, the founder and lead designer at Walker Slater, which is supporting the blogger of the year category, said the awards are a “unique and brilliant opportunity” for people in the “fashion sector in Scotland with an online presence to be recognised for the incredible work which our industry does.”

He added: “Having previously attending and received an award Walker Slater can do nothing but highly recommend entering the category most suited for your business.”

Hospitality, public relations, marketing and event management specialists, Of One Mind, said they are delighted to be supporting the Best Online Newcomer award.

A spokesman added: “We are excited to see start ups and entrepreneurs enter into the awards and showcase the fantastic work that is taking place in this sector.”

The judges are Dr Jen Ballie, Research Fellow at Glasgow School of Art, Eva Arrigh, Group Fashion Editor, Herald & Times Group, Matt Collins and Nana Hughes-Lartey, Directors of Spectre Creative and James Jefferson, Chief Creative Officer and Co-founder of creative agency Equator.

Log onto http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-herald-fashion-awards/ to complete an entry by Friday October 6 deadline.

Contact Nina Holmes on 0141 302 6036 for further assistance