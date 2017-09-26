A rare complete set of 39-year-old whisky is expected to fetch thousands at auction.
The 16 bottles of from the Port Ellen distillery, which all remain in their original cartons, are estimated to be worth between £23,000 and £25,000.
Port Ellen, on the Isle of Islay, ceased production in 1983 but have been releasing bottles from the original production since 2001.
The whiskies were distilled either in 1978 or 1979 and have been released in limited numbers every year from 2001.
The set will be sold at auctioneer Bonhams' Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on October 4.
Bonhams Whisky specialist Martin Green said being able to offer a bottle from all 16 releases was extremely rare.
He said: "The Port Ellen distillery on Islay ceased production in 1983, and bottles from the programme of annual releases rarely come to auction.
"Being able to offer all 16 releases is very unusual, and I anticipate a great deal of interest from collectors."
The auction also features a crystal bottle of Port Ellen 36-year-old 1981 bottled in 2017.
The 1981 bottle was drawn from a single cask as part of Diageo's Casks of Distinction programme and is estimated at £4,500-5,000.
Other rare whiskies available in the sale include a 60-year-old Glenfarclas which was one of only 360 bottles produced which is estimated to be worth as much as £15,000.
A Macallan 1961 in its own wooden presentation case is thought to be worth around £10,000.
