Families will increasingly view social workers as agents of state control if proposed guidelines on the controversial named person policy are approved, MSPs will be told today.

Some frontline workers now view the plans as "toxic" and believe they should be scrapped, according to the Scottish Association of Social Workers (SASW).

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee, the association's manager Trisha Hall warned that new guidelines aimed at addressing concerns about information sharing are ambiguous and will result in named persons referring more cases to social work on a "better safe than sorry" principle.

