LABOUR has prepared for a range of scenarios, including a run on the pound, should it win power, John McDonnell has admitted.
The Shadow Chancellor said he did not expect such a scenario to unfold but the party had to prepare for an "assault" by opponents in the City, media and parliament
Mr McDonnell said that if Labour had won the June election, then MPs would already be legislating for new taxes as part of measures aimed at raising £48 billion.
Giving details of the extensive work being done to prepare for Jeremy Corbyn entering Number 10, the Labour frontbencher said the party wanted to "hit the deck running".
At a Labour conference fringe event he said the party had to "scenario plan" with experts "to talk through 'what happens if?'"
Acknowledging those scenarios included capital flight, he explained: "What happens if there a run on the pound? I don't think there will [be] but you never know; so we've got to scenario plan for that...People want to know we are ready and they want to know we have got a response to everything that could happen. Because if we can demonstrate that, that will calm things down."
At the event Mr McDonnell said Labour's plans if they had won the June 8 election would have seen a budget by the end of July legislating for a financial transaction tax and measures to crack down on tax avoidance
He said Labour should increase involvement from wider society in the development of plans to "build up a base" that can resist the "potential assault" a radical government would face.
At the event, Unite union boss Len McCluskey had a less ambitious aim for Labour's first 100 days in office, noting: "I suspect I will be drunk for 100 days."
