Scottish rock band Runrig are to bring down the curtain on their career with a farewell concert against the backdrop of Stirling Castle.

After 45 years in the music business, the band are to stage the gig, entitled The Last Dance, next August.

It will take place in Stirling’s City Park on Saturday, August 18

Runrig, founded in 1973, are one of the key names in Celtic rock, known for their Gaelic rock anthems such as their version of Loch Lomond, as well as chart hits including Hearthammer.

Runrig released their 14th, and final, studio album The Story in 2016.

A series of farewell arena shows titled, The Final Mile, will take place in Germany and Denmark, together with farewell concerts in England.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: "This has been an enormous and difficult decision for us, but through the machinations of longevity and circumstance, we feel that the timing is now right, for a positive and celebratory conclusion."

Tickets will be on sale from September 29.

The band's career highlights include their album Play Gaelic, in 1978, the first all-Gaelic pop rock album with original material, the 50,000 crows for their Balloch concert in 1991, and tours with U2, The Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart, as well as sell out concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 1995/6.

Iain Bayne added: "We want to make this a true celebration of the band's career, and the special bond we have with so many people from around the world, although it will be with heavy hearts when we strike the last note.”

Runrig’s Malcolm Jones said: "Although the band as we know it will end, its iconic music will live on, as will the Runrig brand. Individual members will continue to write songs, record and engage in live performances, whilst there are various exciting Runrig legacy projects in development."

Les Kidger, Director of LCC Live, promoter of The Last Dance, said: "The Last Dance will be a momentous occasion, a concert for up to 25,000 fans to cherish for years to come. The set list is likely to be long, as the band hopes to include material from over the last four decades as it bows out from the live music scene."

Stirling Council Leader, Councillor Scott Farmer, said: "We are excited to welcome Runrig back to Stirling.

"The band’s energy and passion shines through in every performance and we are certain that fans will be in for a real treat."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th September from Ticketline www.ticketline.co.uk.