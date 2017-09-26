A box of Jaffa Cakes has shrunk in size from 12 to 10 biscuits, sparking outrage from fans of the favourite treat.

Some retailers appear to be still selling the McVitie's brand for the same amount as the old packs, despite the manufacturer dropping the recommended retail price (RRP) to reflect the smaller size.

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their anger, with Danyelle Douglas writing: "Twitter doesn't give me enough characters to allow me to inform you of how upset I am! Where did 2 Jaffa cakes go? 12 down to 10?'

