A sadistic killer has been jailed for at least 39 years for torturing a man to death in his own home, as a judge questioned how police failed to spot it was murder for nearly two years.

Posing as an MI5 agent, Jason Marshall, 29, stripped, gagged, handcuffed and smothered 58-year-old Peter Fasoli with cling film after meeting him on dating website Badoo.

During his six-hour ordeal, the "gullible" computer repairman begged for his life as Marshall threatened to cut his tongue out to extract his bank cards and PIN numbers.

To cover his tracks, Marshall set fire to Mr Fasoli's bungalow in Northolt, west London, leaving him for dead, in January 2013.

He then stole nearly £800 from his victim and fled to Rome in Italy, where he killed again and attacked a third man in his own home before being caught.

Mr Fasoli's death was put down as an accident for nearly two years until his nephew stumbled across harrowing webcam footage of the killing on his uncle's computer hard drive.

During his Old Bailey trial, Marshall claimed to have no memory of the events which were replayed in front of the jury with Myleene Klass's Classic FM show in the background.

On Tuesday, Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC sentenced Marshall to life with a minimum of 39 years for the "sadistic" murder, plus seven years for arson to run concurrently.

He said: "I am sure you were motivated by a desire to cause Mr Fasoli pain without his consent, which would be a significantly greater source of pleasure or gratification to you.

"You tortured him for so long because you enjoyed it so much.

"I'm sure that you can have felt no remorse whatsoever for what you have done.

"On the contrary, you derived pleasure from it."

Judge Hilliard had asked for more information about why the initial police investigation did not examine Mr Fasoli's bank records or social media activity.

He said: "I express the hope that someone who is in a position to do so, so far as the Metropolitan Police is concerned, will look at whether procedures for investigations are significantly comprehensive and robust in such circumstances."

Prosecutor Ed Brown QC told the court a detective superintendent looked "very carefully" at what happened and found there was "no breach of any procedure".

He said Mr Fasoli's sister Ann Murgatroyd had come to court but her son Christopher was still too upset.

"The finding of the very distressing footage for her son, and nephew of the deceased, has plainly had a significant impact on both parties.

"Mrs Murgatroyd is here, her son has not felt able to come and he continues to be distressed by what he saw and therefore his part in this sorry affair."

Marshall, from East Ham, east London, who is already serving 16 years for the attacks in Italy, made no reaction as he was sent down.

Earlier in mitigation, his lawyer Tomas Quinn said he had a "bizarre" history of impersonating police officers, ticket inspectors and special constables.

Detective Inspector James Stevenson, of Scotland Yard, said he was "very pleased for the family" of Marshall's victim.

He said: "He is clearly a very sadistic individual.

"He has a psychopathic personality disorder but does not have a treatable mental illness."

