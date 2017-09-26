A pensioner stole more than half a million pounds from investment company Scottish Widows.
Robert Crawford pleaded guilty yesterday to embezzling the money from the pensions firm between May 1, 2001 and December 31, 2014.
The administrator was a trusted employee in the firm’s annuities department when he siphoned off the cash.
Crawford, 71, of Queens Road, Broxburn, West Lothian, admitted taking £600,000 over the 13 years he worked for the firm, which has its headquarters in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.
Fiscal Depute Deborah Demick formally moved for Crawford to be sentenced and for a confiscation order to be served on the accused.
Following Crawford’s plea of guilty to the indictment charge at Livingston Sheriff Court, a police officer served him with a confiscation order for almost £1 million under proceeds of crime laws.
The order states that although he benefitted to the tune of £600,000 from his crime, the Crown estimates that his “recoverable assets” total £972,190.84 and are pursuing him in a bid to recover that amount.
Noting that Crawford had no previous convictions and had never served a prison sentence, Sheriff Jamie Gilmour said: “I think in the circumstances it would be necessary to get reports."
He adjourned the case until November 2 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.
A confiscation hearing at which Crawford will be given a chance to answer the Crown’s near £1m demand will be heard on the same date.
