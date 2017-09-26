Labour Party members can do more than wear their colours on their sleeve this conference season.

There’s a whole load of branded swag for them to buy from the typical keyrings and pens to T-shirts reading “never kissed a Tory” and eye-catching tote bags.

The ultimate item in the Labour shop at the party’s Brighton conference, though, is the Jeremy Corbyn shaving cream.

Loading article content

It’s cleverly marketed as “the shaving cream Corbyn has never used”, a smart twist given Jezza has sported facial fuzz since at least the 80s.

READ MORE: Pete Wishart MP says there should be no second referendum in this parliament

Here’s a selection of the weird and wonderful items people are buying:

John McDonnell slogan top

Labour Party annual conference 2017(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

John McDonnell delivered the main speech to conference on Monday. His name and job title combined on tops and posters in a clever play on words.

Jeremy Corbyn tote bag

Labour Party annual conference 2017(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It wasn’t just bags with #BrandCorbyn. Football scarves bearing the now-famous “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” chant sold as fast as stall-holders could restock them.

Pin badges

Labour Party annual conference 2017 merchandise on sale (Stefan Rousseau/PA)(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mugs and pens

Labour Party annual conference 2017(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

That Jezza shaving cream

Labour Party annual conference 2017(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It’s not tested on animals or politicians but is available for “only £5” as a conference special.

Alan Milner, of York-based Cuffs & Co which makes the product, had sold about 20 tins of “the shaving cream Corbyn never used” by lunchtime on Monday.

READ MORE: Pete Wishart MP says there should be no second referendum in this parliament

“For every one who buys it, there are a lot more who take a look and have a bit of a giggle,” he said.

Labour Party annual conference 2017 merchandise on sale at Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)(Stefan Rousseau/PA)