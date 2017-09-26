DOZENS of stations are to be sold off as part of a cost-cutting measure by Police Scotland as it faces a potential £200 million gap in its finances.

The national force has announced plans to put 53 properties on the market, including buildings in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands and Islands.

Auditor General Caroline Gardner warned MSPs earlier this year that the force is “an organisation in crisis” and will face a £200 million funding gap by 2020-21.

Most of the facilities have previously been shut, but ten are still in service while others - especially in rural locations - are in used patrolling officers for refreshment breaks.

Police Scotland said that any officers and staff still housed in the buildings will be relocated, and that a three-month exercise will be undertaken to gauge the public's response to the plan.

However, Calum Steele, General Secretary, of the Scottish Police Federation, said that losing so many stations would inevitably affect Police Scotland's level of service.

He said: “Taken on face value, the disposal of unused police buildings make perfect sense but let’s not kid ourselves that by working out of fewer and more remote police stations we will improve the service to the public.

"The simple fact is that the dire financial position facing policing makes it inevitable physical assets have to be disposed of just to be able to deliver the best service possible with increasingly diminished funding.”

Among the stations earmarked to be sold is Pollokshaws in Glasgow, which still operates a counter facility staffed by a single officer, along with Saltmarket in the city centre and Anderston station.

Others include Tarbert in Argyllshire, Lochboisdale on the island of South Uist, Shetland airport's station and nine separate facilities in Aberdeen.

The Edinburgh building due to go under the hammer is found on the High Street. It currently houses five police officers.

The sell off plan is to go before the Scottish Police Authority for approval tomorrow. It is part of Police Scotland's organisational strategy Policing 2026.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Cowie, Strategic Lead for Estates Change said that merging Scotland's traditional police forces into a single body had left a number of buildings surplus to requirements.

He added: "The review of the Police Scotland estate was conducted to ensure that it is fit for purpose and reflects the changing nature of policing and can support service delivery to local communities.

"There are a large number of properties currently empty, or soon to become empty, however they still have associated running costs. Such a position does not provide best value or help achieve financial sustainability.

"In order to ensure that we develop policing models that support the needs of each community, we intend to carry out extensive discussion and engagement with our staff, local communities and partners."

No final decision will be made on which stations are to be sold off until after the three-month consultation is completed.

ACC Cowie said: "Indeed, the final list of properties being considered for disposal may be amended as new needs or opportunities are discovered or offered during the engagement process.

"This engagement will also allow us to further raise awareness of the Community Empowerment Act and may provide opportunities for viable community groups."