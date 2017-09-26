ACTOR Peter Capaldi has helped to launch a new campaign backing offshore wind as the future of UK energy, in the wake of tumbling prices for the technology.

The star of The Thick Of It and Doctor Who said offshore wind “may just save the planet” as he helped unveil the campaign at Westminster Tube station in central London, which has been taken over with posters advertising the fall in prices.

The campaign by a coalition of environmental groups and companies is highlighting that the cost of offshore wind power has fallen by half since 2015, with the latest schemes securing guaranteed prices of as low as £57.50 for the electricity they generate.

