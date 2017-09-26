Nothing. Nothing that is but jungle filled with anacondas, jaguars, tapirs, hidden coca plantations, a handful of indigenous tribes hiding from Western civilization and—in the wet season—malarial mosquitoes.

That was the view from a three-storey hilltop viewing platform on the edge of the Colombian eco-town of Puerto Narino on the banks of the Amazon.

It was a view from beyond the back of beyond. Colombia, in the Northwest corner of South America, is bigger than the combined area of France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. But its inhospitable equatorial geography of mountains and impenetrable jungles means that only a small proportion of the country is habitable.

Puerto Narino just falls into the habitable category. It is hot and steamy. There are no roads, railways, airports or even heliports to and from the town. To reach Puerto Narino you have to fly 600 kilometres from Bogoto to Leticia. You then take a taxi to the edge of a shanty town, carefully cross a bouncing plank bridge and walk for another kilometre through the slums that are largely underwater during the wet season. At the other side of the seasonal island you scramble down the baked mud bank to a crowded river bus which leaves Leticia twice a day for the two-hour journey upriver to Puerto Narino.

Puerto Narino is an indigenous community drawn from the Tikuna, Cocoma and Yagua peoples. It was created in the early sixties as a result of political expediency and the missionary zeal of the Catholic Church. The town is on the banks of the upper reaches of the Amazon where the languid river is still a kilometre wide in the dry season. It rises 65 metres in the rainy season and what passes for a high street slips under the river.

More importantly, Puerto Narino and the city of Leticia are at the junction of the borders of Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Wars have been fought for control of this strategic stretch of the Amazon. If any one of the four countries were to gain control of both banks of the Amazon it could have far-reaching consequences for a largely pristine habitat that is thought to be rich in oil deposits.

That is one of the reasons that the Colombian stretch of the river is dotted with military outposts, one of them on the outskirts of Puerto Narino. Another reason for the soldiers’ presence is the perennial problem of coca production and drug smuggling.

It is estimated that in the 70s, 80s and 90s, almost half of the sparse population of Colombia’s Amazon region was involved in the drug trade. Constant military patrols have cut that percentage significantly. Now the biggest problem is cross-river smuggling from the Peruvian coca producers and jungle laboratories.

The indigenous tribes now support themselves with government subsidies, fishing, handicrafts, subsistence farming and catering to the growing number of back packers and tourists eager to cross the Amazon off their bucket list. In the past ten years Colombia’s revenue from tourism has grown from $500 million a year to $7 billion.

Puerto Narino advertises itself not only as a gateway to one of world’s most biologically diverse habitats, but also as an eco-town. The only vehicles are a rarely used ambulance and a tractor-driven dust cart that collects rubbish from the ubiquitous recycling bins. The roads are footpaths with carefully maintained verges. Water is provided by rainfall-collecting cisterns and the electricity shuts off at midnight. There is no shortage of restaurants and bars, ranging from the surprisingly good to basic fare either from a street stall or someone’s front room-cum café.

But despite the growing number of tourists, they are not enough to support the 2,100 souls in Puerto Narino and the additional 5,000 in satellite villages. Lack of transport, isolation and the harsh jungle climate makes it difficult for farmers and fishermen to get their products to the 100,000 living in downriver Leticia. So the government subsidises them.

If you are from an indigenous tribe electricity is free. Water is free. Healthcare is free. Education up to 18 is free. And the women are given substantial handouts for every child they produce. That, plus tribal customs, explains the large numbers of toddlers clutching the hands of teenage mothers.

Today the indigenous people of Puerto Narino wear Colombian—or even Man U—football jerseys and speak Spanish. Sixty years ago they wore loin cloths, spoke only tribal dialects and based their beliefs on the transmorgrification of animals into men. The Catholic church put an end to that. The tribal languages and religious practices were suppressed. Nudity was shamed and the shamans were replaced by priests and doctors.

The backlash against cultural imperialism means that the schools of Puerto Narino now teach tribal dialects and culture as well as Spanish and Colombian history. But the tribespeople still visit their shamans and talk of the mystical power of the jaguars and the Amazon’s pink river dolphins.