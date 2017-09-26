The production team behind Netflix drama Outlaw King are building a medieval village around a historic Scottish castle.
Mugdock Castle, near Glasgow, is surrounded by hay as work is completed on six medieval huts where Chris Pine is due to start filming the big-budget flick in two weeks' time.
Loudon Productions have even hired a master thatcher to help with the authenticity of the show.
Loading article content
Based on the tale of Robert the Bruce, the epic tale will feature Star Trek's Pine alongside Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and will focus on Robert's clashes with the English army.
Oscar-nominated Scottish film director David Mackenzie, known for directing Hell or High Water, will write and direct the film.
Plans also include a temporary stable for 50 horses used during a battlefield film sequence.
A planning application submitted to Stirling Council in July revealed that they plan to use the land for building and filming between September 11 and November 17, with filming between October 11 and November 7.
Filming has taken place across Scotland including on an estate in Linlithgow, West Lothian.
The crew were spotted filming at Dunfermline Abbey last week.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.