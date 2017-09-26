ONE in two smokers have purchased illegal tobacco in Scotland despite concerns that they can contain human excrement, a new investigation has found.

And new footage claims to show how easily undercover shoppers can purchase illicit tobacco in Scotland - which is being sold for up to one eighth of the normal shop price.

It comes in the midst of warnings that the illegal cigarettes and tobacco which can contain dead flies and human excrement could worsen with the introduction of plain packaging.

Footage showed one shopkeeper selling a 50g pouch of handrolling tobacco for £10, half the recommended price.

Investigators say purchases made “under the counter” at these cut-rate prices could be evidence of illegal dealing, indicating that no VAT is being paid.

Products purchased also did not contain mandatory UK health warnings.

The mystery operation carried out for Japan Tobacco International, one of the world's biggest tobacco manufacturers, led to the purchase of 38 tobacco products suspected to be illegal, as it is believed no duty had been paid, from 14 sellers in Glasgow and Edinburgh. And they discovered that one in nine products from JTI, the makers of Silk Cut, Benson and Hedges and Camel, were suspected to be counterfeit.

JTI say nine out of the 14 Scottish targets were places you would normally expect tobacco to be sold - through street sellers, market stalls and pubs.

While supermarkets sell a legit 50g pack of loose tobacco for just over £20, JTI says some sellers were happy to sell for just £3 with most offering between £5 and £7, the study said.

And while the shop price for 20 cigarettes was in the region of £7, some black marketeers were selling packets for as low as £5.

Steve Wilkins, a former detective chief superintendent, who is JTI’s anti-illegal trade operations director said: “Smokers buying cheap fake cigarettes and tobacco on the streets of Scotland may be getting more than they bargain for as these fake imitations has been found to contain asbestos, mould, dust, dead flies, rat droppings and even human excrement.

"The availability of cheap illegal tobacco across towns and cities in the UK is damaging local communities and along with retailers, suppliers and the government we all have a role to play to combat the issue."

The research carried out in August also found that a further 1 in 4 smokers in Scotland have been offered illegal tobacco in the past 12 months, including 42 per cent that were offered it within the last month.

Over one in ten (12%) of Scots purchased cigarettes which they believed to be fake, and just over one in five of smokers said they would consider purchasing illegal tobacco. Saving money is the primary reason why they would do this (86%).

Illegal tobacco has been linked to organised crime, as well as terrorist financing.

And JTI have raised concerns that the branding ban on cigarettes could see a rise in illegal tobacco, with it easier for criminals to produce counterfeit cigarette packages and mislead customers.

The availability of cheap, illegal tobacco is also see as an often-unreported crime that HM Revenue and Customs estimates cost the Exchequer £2.4bn last year in lost tax revenue.

JTI says that is liaising with the Scottish Anti-Illicit Trade Group (SAITG) - the multi-agency partnership including Police Scotland and HMRC - to provide them with the evidence from the test purchases. It is also planning to provide the results to Police Scotland.

Mr Wilkins added: "The link of illegal tobacco to serious and organised crime is very real. "The vast majority of retailers are the 'gatekeepers' for age-restricted products and they help to ensure that children do not get hold of tobacco products.

"Unfortunately, the criminals who sell illegal tobacco within our communities do not operate a 'No ID No Sale’ policy."

The HMRC would not comment on the investigation but said: “Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco and alcohol markets, which costs the UK around £2.4 billion a year in stolen tax. "