A SOLICITOR is facing jail for stealing almost £270,000 from his own aunt after being put in charge of her finances.
William Walls was the sole partner in McQuittys law firm in Cupar when he was given power of attorney over Mary Brown’s bank accounts.
But with his business in financial peril Walls began plundering her bank accounts to keep the firm – which specialised in property and estate agency – afloat for almost nine years.
Walls was caught following a Law Society investigation into his business and questions raised by his family about withdrawals from Mrs Brown’s accounts.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard that in some instances Walls simply withdrew cash from Mrs Brown's account in a TSB branch in Cupar then walked 100 yards down the street to his own RBS branch to deposit it.
It is expected that Walls – who gave up his practice in 2013 after being suspended by the Law Society – will formally be thrown out of the profession at a hearing later this year.
Walls, 62, of Muir Gardens, St Andrews, pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzlement committed between December 7, 2004 and October 10. 2013.
Defence solicitor Simon Collins said: “He has co-operated as much as possible and has sold property to make sure the money is repaid.
“He was in a position that he was not equipped to deal with and was trying to keep the firm afloat rather than supplementing his lifestyle.
“It wasn’t for personal gain.”
Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until November for social work background reports and released Walls on bail meantime.
But he said: “On any view I do have to consider the possibility of custody.”
