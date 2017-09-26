JEREMY Corbyn has defended Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's decision to prepare for the possibility of a run on the pound should Labour take power.

But Philip Hammond said the “war game-type scenario planning" was an admission that a Labour victory would have disastrous effects on the UK economy.

“Labour’s plans would go too far and ordinary working people will end up footing the bill,” declared the Chancellor.

Mr McDonnell told a meeting at Labour's annual conference that he did not expect such a negative scenario to unfold but stressed the party had to be ready for an "assault" by its opponents in the City, the media and at Westminster.

The prospect of the flight of capital from a Labour-run UK raised eyebrows but the party leader insisted that his Shadow Chancellor's comments showed that Labour was a serious Opposition, responsible about preparing for the possible challenges of government.

"What he is doing is saying we look at all scenarios that may affect a Labour government. It is worth seeing these things through. Surely that's what an Opposition, serious about getting into government, wants to do?" insisted Mr Corbyn.

Giving details of the extensive work being done to prepare for the Labour leader entering Number 10, Mr McDonnell explained Labour had to "scenario plan" with experts to talk through "what happens if there is a run on the pound?"

And he warned that the party must be ready for what happens "if they come for us".

He continued: "I don't think there will [be], but you never know, so we've got to scenario plan for that...People want to know we are ready and they want to know we have got a response to everything that could happen. Because if we can demonstrate that, that will calm things down."