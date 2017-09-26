The Great British Bake Off’s dashed hopeful James said he was still “haunted” by his disastrous millionaire’s shortbread as his time on the show came to an end.

The father-of-two, 46, became the fifth baker to be booted from the Channel 4 contest on Tuesday night’s pudding special – but it was last week’s caramel horror that will stick with him.

Speaking after his exit from the show, which saw him fail to impress on all three challenges, he said: “I knew what I was doing was wrong but I carried on.

Loading article content