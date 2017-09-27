A CREEPING squeeze on funding for public services is coming to a head and “continuing as before is not an option,” Scotland’s leading economic thinktank has warned.

The Fraser of Allander Institute said mounting pressures on Holyrood's budget meant areas outside the SNP’s top priorities faced swinging cuts in the current parliament.

So-called ‘unprotected areas’ faced cuts of 9 to 14 per cent between 2016/17 and 2020/21, with cuts amounting to 20 per cent over the decade since 2010/11.

The Institute’s annual budget report said Scotland faced “considerable public spending restraint”, adding an open debate on the sustainability of public finances was “essential”.

Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Derek Mackay have announced cross-party talks on “progressive” income tax next year, although SNP MSPs last week abstained when the parliament voted in favour of tax rises in 2018/19 to pay for public services.

The report identified a series of SNP priorities for the parliament, including £500m extra in real terms for the NHS, £750m extra to close the attainment gap, the doubling of free childcare, free tuition, protecting the police budget, and free personal care.

Delivering on these commitments would mean deep cuts elsewhere in the budget, particularly in council services outwith education, it said.

The budget was also faced uncertainty over Brexit, “fragile” economic growth, and long-term pressures on the NHS and the social care system caused by an ageing population.

It said Holyrood’s tax powers gave it only “a limited number of pieces of the jigsaw”, but said in the longer term it may need policies “distinctive from those in the rest of the UK”.

FAI director Professor Graeme Roy said: "The Scottish devolved budget faces considerable spending pressures in the years to come.

"In particular, rising health costs and an ageing population mean that commitments to health spending are continuing to squeeze funds for other public services.

"This is a challenge not just for the Scottish Government but for the Parliament and all political parties in Scotland.

"An open and transparent debate is needed about the sustainability - and options for reform - of Scotland's devolved budget.

"Changes in the balance of and scale of public spending; how public services are delivered and prioritised; and the way in which devolved revenues are raised, are all likely to be required.

"Continuing as before is not an option if Scotland's devolved budget is to be sustainable in the long term."

David Eiser, Head of Fiscal Analysis at the FAI, said the scale of the squeeze had largely gone unnoticed by the public as it had slowly accumulated year by year.

He said: “There has been a political consensus that spending on health should be a priority in the face of a growing and ageing population, and rising costs of healthcare.

“Over the course of this decade, health spending will rise by 10 per cent.

“But with a real terms squeeze on the overall budget, this means that non-health spending per capita is on track to fall by nearly 20 per cent.

“The scale of the challenge is only likely to get bigger as demographic pressures intensify.”

Justine Riccomini, Head of Taxation at the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAS), called for greater public clarity on the operation Holyrood’s evolving taxes powers, and urged the SNP Government to set out a “five-year roadmap” for its objectives on tax Scottish policy.

Interim Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley said the report backed up Labour’s call for higher income tax while “while SNP ministers sat on their hands”.

He said: "It is not sustainable for Scotland to have a government with only one tax policy - a tax cut for the airlines that will benefit the richest the most."

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie added: "The SNP need to make up their mind where they stand on supporting services through taxation.

“They abstained in the vote last week. This is not good enough as a response.”

A Scottish Government spokesman endorsed the report’s warning about Brexit risks.

He said: “This report confirms the Scottish resource block grant from the UK Government will continue to experience significant real terms reductions between 2010/11 and 2020/21.

“This supports our frequent calls for the UK Government to end austerity, lift the 1 per cent public sector pay cap and increase public spending on public services.”

The Scottish Government is due to publish its draft budget for 2018/19 on December 14.