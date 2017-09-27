RISING costs have caused funeral prices in Scotland to soar in the past decade, figures show.

Over the last 13 years there has been a 43.1 per cent increase in funeral costs – more than double the rise in house prices and wages.

Despite a 3.1 per cent drop in costs since last year, the average funeral in Scotland still costs £3,601,compared to £1,945 in 2004.

Last month, the Scottish Government released a Funeral Costs Plan to tackle the issues, with 10 key actions, including a Planning Your Own Funeral toolkit, as well as the development of statutory guidance on funeral costs.

Recent research from Citizens Advice Scotland estimated about one in 10 people struggle to pay for a funeral.

It also showed stark regional variation for burial costs in Scotland, with Edinburgh, East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow the areas with the highest costs, compared to Renfrewshire, Shetland and the Western Isles, which had the lowest.

John Birrell, chairman of the Scottish Working Group on Funeral Poverty, which represents nearly 20 organisations, has campaigned about the rising cost of funerals and possible solutions to “funeral poverty” that many find themselves in as a result.

He put the reasons down to increasing burial and cremation costs – which are mostly provided by local authorities and set the cost for the disposal of the body – and rising funeral director charges.

He said: “Our basic concern has been both the increase in the costs, and the challenge that presents to people on lower income, those on benefits and the working poor.

“When confronted with the death of a loved one, you need to have the disposable funds to deal with cost.

“Many people would be challenged by that, but if you’re already facing poverty or on the brink with that kind of cost, then you’re pushed over in unsustainable debt.

“And that affects your grief. Grieving people are vulnerable purchasers, doing it at a time when it’s difficult to think straight and think logically. People may then purchase above their means.”

Keith Robson, charity director of Age Scotland, said this was a particular concern for older people on fixed and lower incomes who are left facing sudden and unexpected costs while grieving and vulnerable.

He said: “Those engaging funeral services are motivated to give their loved ones a good send-off and are rarely in the mood to haggle or scrimp.

“We would advise everyone to get advice about preparing for funeral costs, consider cost-effective options, and encourage government to ensure modest but respectful funerals can be afforded by those most in need.”

In the rest of the UK, funeral prices have risen 4.9 per cent in just a year and more than 70 per cent in a decade, with the average funeral in the UK costing £4,078.

London is still the most expensive place to die overall in the UK, with an average of £5,951, 65 per cent more than the cost of a funeral in Scotland, according to the The SunLife Cost Of Dying report.

Mr Birrell said there were a number of alternatives appearing to help deal with the costs

He added: “We encourage people to talk to their families about what they would want, plan it out, write it down and to make the whole thing much more transparent than it is at the moment.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it was taking “decisive action”, adding: “We see local government as a key partner and will continue to work closely with councils, the funeral sector and other support services to address this issue.”