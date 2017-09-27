Keepers at a park have come under fire after banning dog toys - because enthusiastic hounds are supposedly tearing up the turf.

The private committee behind the members-only park has outlawed ball throwers and frisbees after dogs kept "running after balls at speed and braking".

The Dean Gardens Management Committee, who set the rules at the park in Edinburgh, say the dogs left it looking like a rugby field.

But members slammed the move as "nanny state" and are now threatening to launch a petition to get it overturned.

Stay-at-home mother-of-one Alejandra Ayala, 42, walks her nine-week-old golden retriever, Mungo, in the park.

She said: "I totally disagree with it - I hope they change their minds.

"My friends are dog owners too and they feel the same. We were talking about starting a petition.

"I think it was actually more the children who damaged the gardens than the dogs, because there's a nursery with a key and they bring in 20 kids.

"When they put up that notice, a lot of people stopped coming to the park.

"They've even been seen scolding people for rolling a ball on the path - saying they can't do that."

The £115-a-year park has already introduced a school-style catchment area for new members and a waiting list.

Artist Carol Harris now faces finding somewhere else for 18-month-old black Labrador Dexter to chase his favourite ball.

She said: "It's nanny state and I think it's unnecessary. If they planted some tough grass seed in with the rest it would grow back like everything else.

"Or they could restrict it to areas - we still have football and cricket being played.

"I understand they don't want bare grass all over the place but it's teacher-ish, we have so many rules.

"As long as you're picking up dog muck, obeying the rules and have a name on the dog collar - if you find yourself in a mud patch then you move elsewhere."

Committee member George Leslie said the ban was imposed after booming numbers of dog walkers left the gardens looking like a "rugby field" last winter.

The move is designed to find a balance between dog walking and family members and is backed by the majority, argued Mr Leslie.

He reasoned rules have been in place for over 100 years to avoid damage to the gardens and they remain "very open" to dog-owning members.

He added:"We had more dogs and it doesn't take many people throwing things for big dogs and doing it repetitively to cause a lot of damage to the grass and lawns."