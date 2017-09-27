Billy Connolly, the comedian, actor and musician, is to be inducted into Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Connolly is among the 20 performers who will be recognised at the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame Dinner, hosted by Hands Up for Trad at Glasgow’s Òran Mór next month.
Connolly, is joined by singer-songwriter Rab Noakes, Bobby Crowe and Cathy Ann MacPhee in the Performers category, alongside Jock Tamson’s Bairns and Kenneth McKellar.
Other notable inductees include Matthew Fitt and James Robertson of publishers Itchy Coo, which has been translating books into Scots since 2002.
Award-winning singer and Gaelic advocate Kenna Campbell is also being awarded for her Services to Gaelic.
The Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame first started in 2005, and celebrates the influence of the numerous musicians and industry people who have helped to make traditional music what it is today.
Simon Thoumire, the event's founder, said: "Each year we honour a uniquely inspiring group of people and this year’s list shows there’s a never-ending pool of talent in Scotland.
"It’s an honour and privilege to see so many fantastic names involved in the Scottish traditional music industry, and observe the impact they’re continuing to make.
"We are looking forward to hosting these inspirational people and their families at our Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame Dinner.”
Hands Up for Trad is regularly funded by Creative Scotland and exists to promote Scottish Traditional Music to audiences, artists and participants.
The Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame Dinner takes place on 27 October.
