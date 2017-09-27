An estimated £155 million could be won on Friday in what would be the second biggest EuroMillions jackpot ever offered in the UK.
There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s draw, meaning the pot will increase ahead of Friday’s game with the potential to create one of the biggest winners the UK and Europe has ever seen.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot will be one of the biggest ever offered to National Lottery players in the UK.
“At an estimated £155 million, it would create the second biggest win that this country and Europe has ever seen. The draw will also help to raise more millions for National Lottery Good Causes, with on average £30 million added every week to the £37 billion raised so far.”
The £155 million prize is still some way from the £161.65 million won by Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, in July 2011, which remains the UK record.
Winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions draw were 40, 29, 01, 48, 41, with Lucky Stars 12 and 06.
Colin and Chris Weir from Ayrshire won a record £161 million on the EuroMillions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There have been five EuroMillions jackpots of more than £100 million won by UK ticket holders.
In all, 91 UK ticket holders have won the EuroMillions jackpot or a share of the jackpot prize, placing the country second behind France in terms of jackpot wins.
The first EuroMillions draw took place on February 13, 2004.
There are now nine European countries participating – the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland.
