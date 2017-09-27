COMMUNITIES being urged to take ownership of at risk historic buildings and help save them from ruin.

Heritage experts say that members of the public need to come onboard and help restore historic properties in their neighbourhoods or face losing them.

There are currently 2,450 buildings on Historic Environment Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register, but more than 1,700 have been saved and brought back into use through restoration.

Now restoration and regeneration experts from Dumfries House and officials The Prince’s Regeneration Trust's (PRT) BRICK educational programme will hold a workshop setting out the steps community groups need to take to help save more.

The seminar will take place in the recently restored New Cumnock Town Hall in East Ayrshire.

New Cumnock Town Hall was originally built in 1888 and was used as a town hall throughout its life up until early 2005 when it was closed by the local authority.

It then fell into disrepair, and in 2014 it was ear marked for demolition as it was beyond economical repair. In 2015 East Ayrshire Council agreed to pass ownership of the town hall to The Great Steward of Scotland’s Dumfries House Trust.

Gordon Neil, Development and Facilities Manager, The Great Steward of Scotland’s Dumfries House Trust, said: “The heritage-led regeneration in the village of New Cumnock really has been transformational for the community.

"The involvement of the local community groups have been key to the restoration of the town hall, but what has been most impressive is the real community spirit that has been harnessed and has been at the heart of all the work.

"Without the support and enthusiasm of the local people this development would not have been nearly as successful as it is.”

Speakers will include Gordon Mann, who will give delegates an insight into the regeneration of Shambellie House in New Abbey, Dumfries, and Diane Gray from the Heritage Lottery Fund Scotland.

Laura Norris, Programme Director of BRICK said: “Community groups play a pivotal role in taking on the revival of these important local assets and there is an urgent need to equip them with the right skills to do so."