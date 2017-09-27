Ryanair has cancelled hundreds of flights between Scotland and London for four months from November.

The development comes as the Irish carrier cancelled 18,000 flights in a move that will hit 400,000 customers as the fallout from the airline's mismanagement of pilot leave intensifies.

More than 800 return journeys between Scotland and London are expected to be affected by the move which will hit Christmas flights.

The moves sees the axing of 34 routes between November, 2017, and March, 2018, as the airline flies 25 less planes from its fleet of 400.

Ryanair's website shows there are are no flights available to London Stansted from Glasgow and Edinburgh from October 29 to March 24.

Last week the budget airline announced it was cancelling up to 50 flights a day for up to six weeks.

From April 2018, the number of routes will increase, but 10 fewer aircraft will be in operation than was planned.

The decision means routes including London Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been suspended.

Ryanair has also suspended all flights between Glasgow and Las Palmas, Edinburgh and Hamburg and Edinburgh and Szczecin for the four months.

The firm has been forced into the cancellations after miscalculating pilot leave.

It has already scrapped 2100 flights as a result of "messing up" pilot holidays, costing the airline around £43.7m in refunds and compensation.

Taking more flights out of service means that Ryanair will be able to "roster all of the extra pilot leave necessary" in October, November and December, the budget airline said.

As a result, 34 routes are suspended for the winter season from November to March 2018.

They include several popular routes used by British travellers, including London Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Gatwick to Belfast, Newcastle to Faro, and Glasgow to Las Palmas.

The move will add to mounting anger over Ryanair, which has come under heavy fire after recently shelving up to 50 flights every day for six weeks.

Boss Michael O'Leary has blamed the move on mismanagement of pilots' annual leave, leading to the over-allocation of blocks of holidays.

The flight cancellations has so far cost the airline around 25 million euro.

Ryanair said the latest step will "eliminate all risk of further flight cancellations" and remove the risk of similar problems recurring next year.

The firm also plans to roll out a series of low fare seat sales for winter 2017 as it is "confident that there will be no further roster related cancellations".

It argued less than 1% of the 50 million customers Ryanair will carry this winter are impacted and all affected passengers have received an email alerting them and offering alternative flights or full refunds.

They have also received a 40 euro travel voucher.

Mr O'Leary said: "From today, there will be no more rostering related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.

"Slower growth this winter, will create lots of spare aircraft and crews which will allow us to manage the exceptional volumes of annual leave we committed to delivering in the nine months to Dec 2017.

"We will start a new 12 month leave period on the 1st of Jan 2018 in full compliance with EU regulations and the IAA’s requirements."