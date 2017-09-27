Reese Witherspoon has joked that Donald Trump got ideas for his commencement address from her Legally Blonde character.

The Hollywood actress, 41, said the US president’s speech resembled the one her dizzy alter ego Elle Woods gave in the graduation scene in the 2001 film.

Talking on The Graham Norton Show, Witherspoon laughed: “It did. I think he must be a big fan of the film!”

Reese Witherspoon’s new film is Home Again (Ian West/PA)

Actor Harrison Ford, also appearing on the BBC show as it returns for a new series on Friday night, chimed in: “It’s true that he is better when he sticks to the script.”

Witherspoon also talked about producing her new film Home Again, in which she plays a 40-something mother with a 26-year-old toy boy love interest.

She quipped: “I thought it was important to be in on the casting. We saw a lot of guys and they came back for multiple readings! It felt good.”

Ford, 75, confirmed that the fifth Indiana Jones movie is going ahead and promised fans it would “be great”.

Harrison Ford is working on a new Indiana Jones movie (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We have a release date and we are working on a script,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Steven (Spielberg) again and to revisiting the character later in life. It’s interesting to see it in a different light. It will be fun and a good thing to do.”

He joked that he struggles to get away from the franchise’s catchy theme tune.

“I can’t escape the goddamn music,” he said.

“As I was slightly sedated for a routine colonoscopy it was playing in the elevator, and the other day a fire engine was heading down the street in New York City with the music blaring out!”

Fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and pop group Bananarama also appear on Friday night’s show.

Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie (Isabel Infantes/PA)

:: The Graham Norton Show is on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.