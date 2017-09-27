A Victoria Cross won by a young Scottish soldier 160 years ago in India has sold for £84,000 at auction.
Britain’s highest gallantry medal was won by 22-year-old Gunner James Park for his bravery during the Relief of Lucknow during the Indian Mutiny in 1857.
Heroic Park, from Glasgow, was voted by his comrades in the Bengal Horse Artillery to receive the medal, but he died of cholera six months later.
Loading article content
The Victoria Cross was bought by an anonymous UK collector bidding on the telephone at Dix Noonan Webb auctioneers in London.
Park, born in Barony, Glasgow, in January 1835, worked as a labourer before enlisting into the Honourable East India Company Artillery in Glasgow in 1855.
It was sold by a private owner, is one of only 46 in existence.
When the original Warrant for the VC was drawn up there were concerns that singling out one or two individuals for special recognition for gallantry might cause resentment among their comrades.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.