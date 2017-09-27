LABOUR is “now the political mainstream” in Britain, Jeremy Corbyn has insisted, as he claimed the centre ground of politics had shifted decisively to the Left.

In a keynote address to the party conference in Brighton, he claimed Labour now represented a “new common sense” approach to economics following the failure of the “broken model forged by Margaret Thatcher”.

Buoyed by loud chants of "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" which delayed the start of his speech, the Labour leader said that a "new consensus" had emerged a decade after the financial crash of 2008 with voters ready for "something different and better".

The Grenfell Tower fire which killed 80 in west London in June was the symbol of a "degraded" political system, which had dominated Britain for a generation and which Labour was now ready to sweep away, declared Mr Corbyn.

To fervent applause and a raft of standing ovations, he promised to:

*end the public sector pay cap;

*close the gender pay gap;

*tackle inequality;

*renationalise public utilities;

*push for "unimpeded access to the single market";

*oppose the “forced gentrification” of Britain’s cities;

*rebuild the NHS and

*invest in the economy.

In a message to those who had backed Labour on June 8, the Labour leader said: "We offered an antidote to apathy and despair. Let everyone understand: we will not let you down.

"Because we listen to you, because we believe in you. Labour can and will deliver a Britain for the many, not just the few."

After a four-day conference characterised by optimism and largely free of the infighting seen in his first two years as party leader, Mr Corbyn said it was clear Labour had achieved unity and "left our own divisions behind".

However, his claim that Labour was “on the way back in Scotland,” and his reference to “our unifying Socialist message” inspiring people north of the border was mocked by the SNP following the row over Scottish Labour’s leadership contest amid claims of a union stitch-up in favour of left-winger Richard Leonard.

The controversy has now been intensified by the private recording of Alex Rowley, the interim leader, at the party conference this week in which he openly backed Mr Leonard to succeed Kezia Dugdale, having previously insisted he would remain staunchly neutral.

Stewart Hosie, the Nationalist MP for Dundee East said Mr Corbyn’s message of unity had been “blown apart by the open civil war now engulfing Scottish Labour”.

He claimed Labour in Scotland were “tearing themselves apart in the most bitter bout of infighting the party has seen in many years”.

In his address, Mr Corbyn denounced the UK Government's "bungling" of Brexit negotiations, claimed Theresa May and her ministers were "hanging on by their fingertips" and mocked the Prime Minister's "strong and stable" election slogan.

"This is a deeply divided Government with no purpose beyond clinging to power. It's Labour that's now setting the agenda," insisted the party leader.

Recalling Mrs May's decision to call a snap election during a hiking trip in Snowdonia, he challenged the Prime Minister with a quip, saying: "Take another walking holiday and make another impetuous decision. The Labour campaign machine is primed and ready to roll."

He explained to activists how he believed the centre of gravity in British politics had now moved towards Labour.

“it is often said that elections can only be won from the centre ground and in a way that's not wrong; so long as it's clear that the political centre of gravity isn't fixed or unmovable, nor is it where the Establishment pundits like to think it is. It shifts as people's expectations and experiences change and political space is opened up.

"Today's centre ground is certainly not where it was 20 or 30 years ago. A new consensus is emerging from the great economic crash and the years of austerity, when people started to find political voice for their hopes for something different and better."

Mr Corbyn suggested "2017 may be the year when politics finally caught up with the crash of 2008 - because we offered people a clear choice".

He stressed: "We need to build a still broader consensus around the priorities we set in the election, making the case for both compassion and collective aspiration.

"This is the real centre of gravity of British politics. We are now the political mainstream.”

Responding for the Conservatives, Damian Green, the First Secretary of State, said: "Jeremy Corbyn's speech summed up the problem with Labour: lots of big promises but no explanation of how they would deliver them."