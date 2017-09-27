A NUMBER of fans have clashed in the streets of Belgium ahead of Celtic's Champions League match.
Thousands have supporters have converged on Brussels for the Hoops vital match with Anderlecht.
But while the vast majority of fans have been in fine voice, there have been isolated scuffles with police need to stop fights with amongst some fans.
One supporters has been seen running away from trouble with blood dripping down his face.
Celtic fans clash in Belgium before the match with Anderlecht 27.09.2017 pic.twitter.com/xP4SA8xqTT— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV1) September 27, 2017
Pictures emerging on social media show one fan trying to hold back another fan whilst other watch the events unfold.
Anderlecht warned Celtic fans they could be arrested if they travel and do not have tickets for the big game.
One fan Noah Brown responded to the images by saying: "I would just like to say that as a Celtic fan I don't condone this either, and this doesn't fairly represent our club or us fans at all. Disgusting."
Other videos show Celtic fans in celebratory mood as they congregate around Brussels and in one train station.
On the pitch the Hoops delighted fans with a huge 3-0 victory over the Belgians side.
And fans were heard singing jubilantly well after the final whistle at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.
