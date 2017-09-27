A MAN has appeared in court charged with murder after allegedly firing a bow and arrow at a man before stabbing him to death.

Gordon Diduca, 24, also known as Gordon Adams, died after being attacked outside flats in Dundee on Sunday night.

Local resident Charles Little, 31, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in private on petition accused of his murder.

Loading article content

Prosecutors say Mr Little behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at a block of flats. He is alleged to have behaved in a manner likely to cause fear or alarm by threatening the occupants of the flat with a bow and arrows.

It is also alleged he assaulted Mr Diduca and two others, threatening them with a bow and arrows and repeatedly firing them at them. He allegedly struck Mr Diduca on the body with a knife and murdered him.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for examination.