1. WoFF: World of Film International Festival

Various venues, Glasgow, today until Sunday

THE fourth edition of the annual event seeks to promote independent international cinema and new talent from Scotland, the UK and beyond. This year, WoFF aims to bring more audiences and industry professionals together, creating a platform to exchange ideas, showcase their work and talk on film and new trends in the industry, women filmmakers of today and independent film production in Europe, the US and further afield.

For the full programme, head to woffglasgow.com.

2. Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure

Braehead Arena, Glasgow, until Sunday

CELEBRATE the most memorable Disney tales with some all-time favourite characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy on a journey to the timeless worlds of The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Frozen.

Families will be transported to the African Pride Lands with Simba and friends, voyage to Ariel’s underwater kingdom and fly from London to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy. Be sure not to miss the pre-show party.

Tickets are priced between £19 and £51, with booking fee. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.

3. Mamma Mia!

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, until October 14

HAVING kicked off its UK tour in Bristol, writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale moves on to Aberdeen for a two-week run.

Unfolding on a Greek island paradise, on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Featuring the timeless, feel-good songs of Abba, over 60 million people across the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music.

Tickets cost between £22.50 and £57.50, plus booking fee. Head toaberdeenperformingarts.com to purchase. The show then hits Glasgow’s Theatre Royal in December.

4 D*amned Rebel B*tches

Dundee Rep, today

FEATURING an international cast, aged between 75 and 30, the play follows sisters Ella and Agnes, both in their 70s and still fiercely inhabiting their futures.

From the Clydeside Blitz in 1941 to New York in 2012, the women encounter allies, enemies, personal history and fools who think old ladies are not dangerous.

Tickets are priced at £15 with concessions available. Visit dundeerep.co.uk to book. The show then moves onto Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock tomorrow and Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh on Saturday.

5. Daniel Sloss: NOW

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, today

THE “stunning” new show from the internationally-acclaimed and award-winning stand-up comes after the 26-year-old’s remarkable 10th Edinburgh Festival Fringe season.

Aged just 17, in 2008, Sloss became one of the youngest-ever finalists in the So You Think You’re Funny? as well as performing on a double-bill show at his first Fringe. Since then, he has brought a new solo show to the arts event every year - and sold out.

Tickets cost £16, and can be booked via aberdeenperformingarts.com. The comedian then moves on to Eden Court Theatre in Inverness tomorrow and then Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday.

6. Highland Archaeology Festival

Various venues, Highlands, from Saturday until October 15

CELEBRATING the heritage of the Highlands from the earliest settlers to modern times, below ground and above, both seasoned archaeologists and complete beginners should head along to explore an amazing range of places and collections.

The programme includes a wide array of events, including walks, talks, tours, workshops and exhibitions. The festival launches tomorrow with a lecture by Cecily Spall, who has been involved in excavations at Eilean Donan Castle and Portmahomack, focussing on the medieval period of the two sites. She will then follow-up with a walk on Saturday. There’s something to suit everyone and many of the events are free.

Head to highlandarchaeologyfestival.org for more information.

7. Tommy Smith Quartet

Blue Lamp, Aberdeen, today

INTERNATIONALLY-acclaimed saxophonist Tommy Smith launches a new band, the Tommy Smith Quartet: Embodying the Light with this dedication to one of his greatest inspirations, John Coltrane.

It features compositions including Naima, Dear Lord and Resolution and music associated with Coltrane alongside Smith compositions written in homage to Coltrane.

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked at aberdeenperformingarts.com. The act will also be performing in Paisley (tomorrow), Inverness (Sunday) and Glasgow (Monday).

8. Great Grog Bottled Beer Fair

St Peter’s Church, Edinburgh, Saturday

WITH around 80 to 100 beers to try and buy on the day, this is one event beer enthusiasts should not miss.

With some favourite breweries and distributors from across Scotland attending, the event offers a great opportunity to try beers from a wide variety of styles and chat with whose who pour so much time into producing them.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the shop in Dalkeith Road or via greatgrog.co.uk. There are no ticket sales on the door.

9. Borders Heritage Festival

Various venues, Borders, until Saturday

SET in the beautiful Borders, the yearly festival aims to bring the area’s rich and colourful history alive through a unique series of events in spectacular settings.

With events taking place at 90 venues hosting over 200 events, those heading along can sink their teeth into living history, storytelling, archaeology, walks, tours, film, theatre, music, exhibitions and re-enactments.

Visit scottishbordersheritage.com to see the complete programme of events.

10. Gordon Buchanan

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, today

BBC TV wildlife presenter and cameraman Gordon Buchanan has travelled the planet and is now inviting all wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy the spellbinding stories of the natural world from a man who has experienced danger face-to-face.

Hear all about Buchanan’s incredible experiences with some of the world’s most majestic animals in Aberdeen (tomorrow), Glasgow (Saturday) and Stirling (Sunday).

Visit josarsby.com

DON'T MISS...

AUTUMNAL ACTIVITIES

Balgove Larder, St Andrews, until Sunday

THE farmers on the estate have brought in the harvest and, to celebrate, the farm shop’s Steak Barn will serve a menu of seasonal produce for the whole family to enjoy. Young wizards and witches will also have the chance to make their own broomsticks and hats on Saturday, which costs £15 and includes refreshment.

Visit balgove.com for more information.