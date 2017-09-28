THE Scottish Government’s 2014 independence White Paper attempted to square many circles, including the small matter of head of state in an independent Scotland.

A constitutional monarchy with HM Queen Elizabeth and her successors fulfilling the role must have come as a surprise to many. I am unaware of any philosophical or political debate within the Scottish National Party or the country at large. Indeed, it seems to fly against the party’s 1997 stance that any decision should be guided by the outcome of a national referendum.

The 2014 position was purely tactical. The SNP leadership decided, probably wisely, that there were larger fish to fry. Given HM’s continuing popularity, a tartan P45 would seem a tad ungrateful. Besides, anyone who has endured seven decades of the Braemar Gathering has earned our respect.

Change is in the air. Transport Minister Hamza Yousef,speaking in 2016, suggested that most SNP members oppose the retention of the monarch as head of state. Shortly afterwards, MEP Alyn Smith appeared to revive the prospect of a post- independence referendum.

Few would question the esteem in which the present Queen is held in Scotland. In an age characterised by cynicism and superficiality she presents a comforting sense of service and continuity. Much of that however, is a “personal vote”, and does not necessarily translate into similar esteem for the institution itself.

As her remarkable reign draws towards its inevitable conclusion, it’s time to take stock and consider where we go from here. It’s unlikely that Her Majesty’s immediate successor will have the wherewithal and time to build up the store of goodwill enjoyed by his parents. The Prince of Wales has long incubated a sense of eccentricity. Harmless enough in a septuagenarian pottering in his allotment, but as the “Black Spider” memos suggest, the Prince has an inflated opinion of both his importance and views.

A second independence referendum is a number of years away. There is an opportunity for national reflection on the needs of a small, egalitarian and forward-looking country. Continuation of the 1603 Union of the Crowns would be highly contentious. There would be significant opposition to scarce Scottish resources diverted to subsidise a London-based monarchy.

Green MSP Andy Wightman has done much to clarify the position of the public assets known as the Crown Estate in Scotland. The estate’s revenues are paid directly to the UK Treasury and provide a reference point for the Sovereign Grant that funds the Royal Family. In recent times, the Crown Estate Commissioners have jealously, some would say oppressively, guarded the estate’s rights, particularly over the seabed. It is inconceivable that situation could endure in an independent Scotland.

Additionally, it would be a big ask of any future monarch to act as head of state to two separate countries pursuing different and quite possibly contradictory policies. Would a future monarch accord the First Minister the weekly audience currently enjoyed by the UK Prime Minister?

It’s true the Monarch currently acts as head of state for 15 independent countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Occasionally far-flung modernising voices are raised, but distance lends a certain enchantment. Geographical proximity and recent history mitigates against a similar relationship with an independent Scotland.

So, what’s the alternative? Look no further than Ireland for one option. In the 78 years since its formation, the Irish Free State and the Republic have had nine presidents. Most have had distinguished careers outside of politics. A number, principally Patrick Hillery, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese became international figures, enhancing the republic’s self-confidence and standing in the world. Six were appointed unopposed, suggesting a degree of national consensus.

In the north-east, we sometimes fill the long winter evenings identifying individuals who could play a similar role in an independent Scotland. Setting aside political figures such as Gordon Brown, we surely have enough confidence in ourselves to come up with a list of possibilities. Regrettably, some obvious candidates are no longer with us, notably Jimmy Reid, Margo Macdonald and Willie McIIvaney.

Irrespective of their stance in 2014 and their birthplace, there are many who would dignify the position. We are spoiled by the quantity and quality of Scottish women. How about Liz Lochhead, Jackie Kay, Elish Angiolini, Lesley Riddoch, Alison Elliot and Helena Kennedy for starters? In the interests of equality, the likes of Sir Tom Devine, Brian Cox, Jim McColl and Sir Ian Wood all have personal and professional strengths.

Position and power are intertwined in present-day Britain. The monarchy sits astride that self-perpetuating system. If a sel-f-governing Scotland buys into that same system, independence is not worth the candle.