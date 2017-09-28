A COLLECTION of ornate 16th century Spanish tiles found gathering dust in an Edinburgh basement has fetched more than £14,000 at auction -- after they were identified as matching those from an historic church.

Experts believe the 200 ceramic tiles may have originally come from the church of Santiago in Carmona, 20 miles from Seville.

A bricklayer uncovered a "secret ceiling" of ochre, blue, green and lustre glazed tiles while repairing the church roof in the 19th century.

Some of the recovered tiles were sold in the 1890s to collections including the Victoria & Albert Museum and the National Museum of Scotland.

More than 200 pieces were discovered recently by specialists from Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers during a routine valuation at a house in Edinburgh.

They made £14,375 at auction today/yesterday [WED].

Theo Burrell, Lyon & Turnbull's specialist, said: "My colleague found the boxes of tiles in the basement of an Edinburgh house, and realised they were something unusual and potentially early.

"It wasn’t until we started researching them that we identified what they might be, much to the vendor’s amazement."

The church of Santiago in Carmona dates to the 14th century and the reign of Peter I.

The tiles found in the church were arista tiles, whereby moulded raised lines created the patterns displayed, helping the glazes to stay separate.

These types of tiles became the most lucrative of the pieces produced in the region of Seville, and were an important export commodity for Spanish potters.

The versatility of tiles also led to their success in Spain, where they were used on floors, walls and ceilings.

They were also often placed within churches for ornamental as well as educational purposes.

Their distinctive designs lasted the test of time, and arguably influenced European potters such as Minton and the Derby TileCompany during the late 19th century.