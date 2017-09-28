Video footage has emerged allegedly showing England cricketer Ben Stokes throwing punches in a street fight.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after police were called to “disorder” in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol at about 2.35am on Monday.

The all-rounder and England vice-captain was later released under investigation.

Footage, obtained by The Sun, shows a man – which the newspaper claims is Stokes – throwing punches at two men, and men can be heard saying what sounds like the cricketer’s surname and “enough”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: “We have seen this footage for the first time tonight – when posted by The Sun.

“There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.”

Stokes has been included in England’s Ashes squad to face Australia this winter despite suffering a fractured finger.

Following Monday’s incident, Avon and Somerset Police said a 27-year-old man had suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Stokes’ England team-mate Alex Hales voluntarily returned to Bristol to help police with their inquiries, the ECB said.

Stokes and Hales were unavailable for Wednesday’s one-day international match against West Indies at The Oval, which England won by six runs.

The Clifton Triangle area of Bristol where police were called to (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

In a statement on Tuesday, the ECB said: “Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol.

“He was held overnight and released under investigation – without charge – late on Monday and will not join the team in London.”