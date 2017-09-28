A PAEDOPHILE lollipop man has been caged after abducting and taking naked pictures of a six-year-old girl.

James Moran, 32, was jailed for three years at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

On May 2 this year he was working at a city primary school, where he did odd jobs including work as a lollipop man, when the incident took place.

He led the primary one pupil into a store cupboard in the school, told her to strip and then took a picture of her naked body.

The six-year-old initially refused but the perverted school worker took hold of her and proceeded to remove her clothing, leaving her only in socks and shoes.

The girl snatched back her clothes when Moran was taking the picture, and he then fled.

Returning to class, the girl told her teacher what had happened and later identified him to staff, pointing and saying "it was him".

Immediately police were called.

Moran, of Dalmarnock, who has been in Barlinnie since his arrest, pleaded guilty earlier to two charges - one of abduction and one under the sexual offences act.

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie, sentencing, said his crimes were of the "utmost gravity" and said: " The crimes you committed involved a six-year-old child in an environment where she ought to be safe and secure and one where her parents anticipated she would be.

"I consider that the offences are of the utmost gravity.

"I recognise the physical contact did not go beyond that listed in the charges.

"You took her by the hand and removed her pinafore, vest and underpants."

The sheriff said Moran was a first offender, and spared the victim and her parents the ordeal of testifying in court due to his guilty plea, and he would take this into consideration.

He then sentenced him to 16 months behind bars for abduction of the child, and 20 months for sexual assault.

Moran will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life, and will be unable to work with children again.