Refurbishment works on a busy section of the M8 motorway are set to take place over the next five weekends with late-night closures set to be put into place.
Works at Junction 11 near Glasgow Fort and at Charing Cross, Junction 18-19, will see the 20-tonne gantry structures and signs be taken down one-by-one, restored, with modern LED lighting installed instead.
In order to complete works as quickly and safely as possible, trunk road maintenance company Scotland TranServ will close the motorway at these junctions from this weekend.
Local overnight diversions will be in place from 10pm each night until 6am the following morning.
Senior bridges technician, Alaister Walker, described how the move will deliver energy efficiency savings of up to 60 per cent.
He added: “By stripping back the existing structure and refurbishing it, we’re breathing new life into these quality engineered gantries and signs.
“Working overnight, we’ve scheduled this programme in liaison with Police Scotland, local authorities, and key stakeholders to minimise the disruption on the travelling public.
Junction 11 near the Glasgow Fort
“Each weekend, one-by-one, these 20-tonne structures will be carefully taken down and transported to fabrication works in Renfrew where our contractors will strip them back, repair them, and prepare them to be reinstalled from late November.”
Working overnight for the next five weekends, the programme of works will remove gantry structures and signs as follows:
- September 29 and 30 - Junction 11 (Glasgow Fort), Gantry 04-890 Removed
- October 6 and 7 - Junction 11 (Glasgow Fort), Gantry 04-900 Removed
- October 13 and 14 - Junction 11 (Glasgow Fort), Gantry 04-130 Removed
- October 20 and 21 - Junction 18-19 (Charing Cross), Gantry 02-950 Removed
- November 3 and 4 - Junction 18-19 (Charing Cross), Gantry 02-040 Removed
