Tens of thousands of runners are taking to the streets of Glasgow this weekend to take part in the annual Great Scottish Run.
With a route of 13.1 miles, the course will pass many of the iconic venues that feature in Scotland’s biggest city, including Nelson’s Monument, the Clyde Arc, and the Finnieston Crane.
Starting in George Square in the heart of the city centre, runners cross the Clyde twice using the Kingston Bridge and Clyde Arc.
Loading article content
As expected, dozens of major roads and streets throughout the city will be out-of-bounds to motorists between 5am on Friday, September 29 and 4.30pm on Monday, October 2.
The following streets will be closed off to all traffic on the specified dates and times:
5am to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 30:
Ingram Street, for its entire length
Glassford Street, for its entire length
Trongate, for its entire length
Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
Brunswick Street, for its entire length
Candleriggs, for its entire length
Albion Street, for its entire length
Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
Shuttle Street, for its entire length
Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
5am on Saturday, September 30 to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 1:
Cochrane Street, for its whole length
George Square, (south part), for its entire length
George Square, (east part), for its entire length
John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
South Frederick Street, for its whole length
4am to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 1:
Montrose Street,(Southbound)between George Street and Ingram Street
Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street
St Vincent Place, for its entire length
Anchor Lane, for its whole length
St Vincent Street, for its entire length
West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street Off Ramp
A814 (eastbound), Finnieston Street Off Ramp
A814 (eastbound), Finnieston Street On Ramp
West Street, between Cook Street to Scotland Street
Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street
Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive
St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Drumbreck Road
Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
M77 Northbound, Off ramp to Dumbreck Road
Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West
Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
Harvie Street, for its entire length
Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
Anderston Quay, for its entire length
Broomielaw, for its entire length
George V Bridge, for its entire length
Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
Clyde Street, for its entire length
Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
Saltmarket,(Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
4am to 4pm on Sunday, October 1:
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 westernmost lanes
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.