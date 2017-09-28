Celtic have been given permission to build a multi-million pound hotel and museum next to their stadium.

The Parkhead club plans to regenerate the area around the stadium in the East End of the city.

The club also released images of the £18million development earlier in the year.

Glasgow City Council granted planning permission to go ahead with the project commencing over a number of years and creating many job opportunities for the local community.

The site will include a hotel, museum, retail and ticket office facilities.

A statement released by the club read: "The application is part of Celtic's long-standing masterplan for the area, a vision which aims to deliver benefits to the club and our supporters and allow further regeneration of the East End of the city, something to which we are totally committed.

It is important to emphasise that considerable work and investment over a number of years would be required to bring this project to fruition.

Celtic aims to be a world-class football club in everything it does. We are pleased to have made significant investment in recent years to develop the stadium and public realm area for the benefit of our supporters.

Any further development of this kind would be a hugely positive step for the club, for our supporters and for the local community, but we understand there would be a number of challenges to overcome to complete a development of this scale."

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We are very pleased that initial planning permission has been granted. Clearly, there is still considerable work to be done in bringing such an ambitious project to fruition. However, we will now engage with other relevant parties to assess this potential development."