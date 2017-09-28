People need to spend 20 seconds washing their hands to fully get rid of germs, experts say.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) said washing your hands for 20 seconds - the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice - was the only sure way of getting rid of viruses and bacteria that can cause colds, flu, infections and upset stomachs.

It is calling for people to wash their hands more thoroughly as a way of cutting down the need for antibiotics, which are becoming less effective as bugs become increasingly resistant to them.

