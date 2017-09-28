People need to spend 20 seconds washing their hands to fully get rid of germs, experts say.
The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) said washing your hands for 20 seconds - the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice - was the only sure way of getting rid of viruses and bacteria that can cause colds, flu, infections and upset stomachs.
It is calling for people to wash their hands more thoroughly as a way of cutting down the need for antibiotics, which are becoming less effective as bugs become increasingly resistant to them.
Loading article content
About a third of cases of diarrhoea and 16per cent of respiratory infections can be prevented through good handwashing.
The RPS’s poll of more than 2,000 people found that 84 per cent are not washing their hands for long enough.
Meanwhile, 65 per cent do not always wash their hands before eating, and half do not wash them after touching animals including pets.
Some 32 per cent do not wash their hands before preparing food and a fifth of people (21 per cent) do not always wash their hands after going to the toilet.
RPS president Ash Soni said: “We don’t wash our hands often enough for long enough to get rid of the bacteria that can cause illnesses.
“Even when we remain unaffected by the bugs we carry, if we don’t wash our hands we can transmit infections which then become a real problem for those who are more vulnerable, such as children and the elderly, who may then need to be prescribed antibiotics.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.