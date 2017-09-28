TRAMS chiefs provided “politically convenient cut and paste job” updates as undisclosed costs mounted and disputes halted work for months at a time on the botched Edinburgh scheme, a transport mandarin has told an inquiry.

John Ramsay, whose job title was Transport Scotland’s project manager for the Edinburgh Tram Project, said trams firm Tie’s four-weekly reports were “grating” and that the company was “very guarded”.

The Edinburgh Tram Inquiry before Lord Hardie also heard Mr Ramsay had raised personal concerns over the newly elected Scottish Government’s decision to take a hands-off approach on the faltering project in 2007.

He said that given the £500m grant from Holyrood of the then £545m cost the move to step back from financial control over the project was concerning, and the significance of the four-weekly update reports from Tie increased after the hands-off approach was implemented.

The trams fiasco went on to lurch from one crisis to another with a budget-busting bill of up to £620m signalled in 2009 before arriving at a final cost of £776m and three years late in 2014.

Mr Ramsay said the firm set up to deliver the trams project Tie - Transport Initiatives Edinburgh - provided “cut and paste job” updates.

Mr Ramsay, who was involved with the Tram Project from 2005 until he retired in 2012, also said Tie reported what was “politically convenient”.

Asked by inquiry senior counsel Jonathan Lake about whether there were "appropriate controls" in the new arrangements, where instead of a Transport Scotland member sitting on the Tram Project Board, the council took the lead responsibility over the purse-strings and contact was reduced to four-weekly and quarterly updates and formal and informal meetings, Mr Ramsay said: "Personally I would hesitate to accept that and I continue to have a problem accepting it."

Asked by inquiry chairman Lord Hardie if the fact the Holyrood loan was a substantial amount had “an influence on your personal view about financial control” he said: “Obviously.

“Could I just add that perhaps I am more old fashioned in that respect having worked in a variety of roles and projects the Scottish Office I could see the continued requirement for a more hands-on approach from time to time as situations began to develop.”

The inquiry also heard that some details were contractually not within Tie’s legal ability to provide.

The inquiry continues.