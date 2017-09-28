UN experts have warned that "worrying" measures by the Spanish government to block an Catalan referendum on independence risk violating fundamental human rights including freedom of expression.

The Catalan government has scheduled a referendum on independence for the autonomous region for Sunday but efforts have been made to thwart the vote after Spain's Constitutional Court of Spain decided the referendum would be unconstitutional.

Since the ruling, hundreds of thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets in protests.

