IT IS one of the most coveted awards in the culinary world and sought after by chefs across the globe.

But a hotel in the Highlands has said it is walking away from its Michelin star after diners turned their back on the fine dining experience and the restaurant began running at a loss. Boath House, which is near Nairn, is the latest top end establishment to abandon the hitherto globally recognised Michelin Guide.

The family behind the business, run by husband and wife team Don and Wendy Matheson, along with son Sam and head chef Charlie Lockey, said they had decided to overhaul the restaurant and menus and move Boath House in a new direction. After 10 years with one Michelin star, they insist they do not yet know whether they have retained the accolade for the new guide, which will be issued on Monday. But they “fully anticipate” being removed following the revamp and say Scottish diners – and visitors from overseas – no longer want the Michelin experience. Mrs Matheson said: “While we are extremely proud of the Michelin star we gained 10 years ago and it undoubtedly enhanced our reputation, our restaurant has consistently made a loss and the market has spoken.

