TEACHERS have been urged not to allow Katie Hopkins to address pupils after reports the columnist has secured bookings for a nationwide schools tour.

The former LBC host and right-wing newspaper columnist, who left her job at the radio station after making comments in the wake of the Manchester bombing, has apparently secured bookings for her talks at schools north of the Border, for a tour she has called "Stand Strong".

But the EIS, Scotland's biggest teaching union, advised caution.

“We were unaware of this proposed tour, and have not heard of any state school in Scotland taking up this offer,” a spokesman said.

“Any school or teacher that might consider taking up the option to invite this particular speaker should be cautious and consider the message this might send to young people within the school and to the wider school community.

"Many of the views espoused by this individual in the past are incompatible with the type of inclusive and welcoming environment that Scotland’s schools work very hard to provide."

A leaflet advertising Hopkins’ tour says: “Opinions are not right or wrong. Life is not an exam. And no one made you invigilator.

“If your friends want to change your opinions, change your friends. Know why you believe in your views, welcome the thoughts of others. Own your opinions and stand strong.”

Hopkins has written columns claiming liberal teachers are “brainwashing” children.

In the wake of criticism of her tour, she tweeted: "We await the thoughts of the Scottish Education Secretary with baited breath. Am I 'too unkind' for Scotland?"

Education Secretary John Swinney replied: "It's 'bated' breath, as anyone hoping to educate our youngsters should know."

The Scottish Government said it was not aware of any specific schools which had made bookings.

Ms Hopkins's agent Mark Cross was not available for comment.